Responsive Industries establishing operations in Greenville County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A new manufacturer will be establishing operations in Greenville County, creating 10 new jobs.

Responsive Industries’ new location in Mauldin will oversee the distribution and production of vinyl flooring, luxury vinyl plank, sheet vinyl and vinyl tile.

This branch will manage the India-based company’s sales, technical services, and logistics. The company also offers a wood and stone selections portfolio for offices, retail space, and residential areas.

It is located at 360 Old Laurens Road in the Access Point Industrial Park.

Individuals interested in joining the company’s team, visit contact page.