Business, government office closings, and event cancellations due to possible severe weather

Several businesses, government offices, and events have announced cancellations and closings due to possible severe weather.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Several businesses, government offices, and events have announced cancellations and closings due to possible severe weather.

So far, the following organizations have decided to close due to the possibility of heavy wind and rain from Hurricane Ian:

Blythewood Chamber of Commerce’s Oktober Fest— Event rescheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12 and 13 at Doko Meadows Park.

City of West Columbia Parks— Riverwalk Park & Amphitheater, Fowler Park, and Butler Park are all closing Thursday, Sept. 29 at 12 pm until further notice. All other city parks will be closed until Friday, Sept. 30 until further notice.

The COMET— Possible delays or suspended service to routes until storm threat has passed. Receive updates at (803) 255-7118.

Congaree National Park— All facilities, campgrounds and trails closing Thursday, 4 pm. The park will reopen the morning of Sunday, Oct. 2.

Eau Claire Cooperative Health Center— All Cooperative Health sites closed tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 30.

Fairfield County Government Offices— All offices will close on Friday, Sept. 30 and reopen Monday, Oct. 3.

Groucho’s Deli Gives Back— Event will be postponed until further notice.

Kershaw County Government Offices— The Courthouse, Government Center, Library branches, Landfill, and Convenience Centers will be closed Friday, Sept. 30.

Meeting Street Artisan Market— Event cancelled for Saturday, Oct.1.

Richland County Offices— All facilities will be closed to the public Friday, Sept. 30.

Richland Library— All locations closed Friday, Sept. 29. Possible reopening on Saturday, Oct. 1.

SC Department of Corrections— Visitations canceled for Oct. 1-2. October release date changed from Friday Sept. 30 to Monday Oct. 3.

Tandem Health Sumter County Offices— All offices closed Friday, Sept. 30