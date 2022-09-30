Local impacts from Ian-Chief Meteorologist John Farley’s forecast and timing

A look at your Forecast from ABC COLUMBIA NEWS

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Count on ABC Columbia News and Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan to track Hurricane Ian and the impact on South Carolina.

John says the biggest impacts for the Midlands will be Friday.

Here’s his forecast and ‘Ian’ impact track for the Midlands.

According to John, we are looking at a soaking wind-swept rainy day on Friday, all day.

Expect flooding in some areas, as well as some trees and limbs to come down – causing some power outages.