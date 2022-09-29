Pedestrian struck, killed along Shop Road

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning crash that left one person dead. Authorities say around 5:45 Thursday morning, the driver of a 2007 Toyota SUV was traveling Southbound along Shop road, near Mauney Court. SCHP says a person was attempting to cross the street when they were hit by the oncoming car. Officials say that pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.