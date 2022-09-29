SCP: 24 year-old arrested for several bomb threats to local business

SUMTER, SC (WOLO)— Sumter County Police arrested and charged Antwan Cleveland Alexander, 24, of Bethune after authorities say he called in several bomb threats to a local business.

Alexander is being charged with six counts of making bomb threats for calls he made this month and one call made in Sept. 2021. In both instances, authorities say the business was made to evacuate and first responders were alerted.

The 24 year-old is currently being held at the local detention center. GPS monitoring and a $100,000 bond was placed by a magistrate judge.