Severe weather prep tips for South Carolina families facing Alzheimer’s

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – The Alzheimer’s South Carolina Chapter is encouraging all family caregivers to make disaster preparedness plans ahead of Tropical Storm Ian hitting the Palmetto State.

Officials say more than 95,000 South Carolinians are facing Alzheimer’s and almost 197,000 caregivers are providing over 296 million hours of unpaid care each year.

Cindy Alewine, President/CEO of Alzheimer’s Association South Carolina Chapter, says it’s important for caregivers to prepare as “those with Alzheimer’s or other dementia may not understand what is happening, resulting in confusion and agitation.”

Recommendations for caregivers include:

Caregivers can download The Calm Before the Storm: Family Conversations about Disaster Planning, Caregiving, Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia . It offers new research and life-saving tips to help caregivers to prepare for a natural disaster and get their lives back on track in the aftermath. Visit alz.org/sc to access the resource.

Be sure the evacuation plan considers special needs, such as walker/wheelchair. Learn about evacuation for those with functional needs at scemd.org.

Pack important paperwork, such as medical records, DNRs, and legal & financial documents.

Pack a recent photo of the person with dementia, in the event of wandering or if a caregiver is separated from their loved one.

Provide copies of the person’s medical history, medications, physician information and family contacts to people other than a partner/spouse.

Prepare an emergency kit in a waterproof bag. Include at least a week’s supply of medications, extra batteries for devices such as hearing aids, an extra pair of glasses, or even a familiar item (such as a blanket) to bring a calming element to an unfamiliar environment.

If oxygen is used, be sure there is easy access to portable tanks.

Enroll in MedicAlert® + Alzheimer’s Association Safe Return®, a 24-hour nationwide emergency response service for people with dementia. Sixty percent of those with Alzheimer’s or other dementia will wander, which is especially dangerous under these circumstances.

Alewine says if you need any practical tips or help to address behavior changes that may occur, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 number at 800-272-3900.