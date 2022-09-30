Food Lion matching $30,000 in donations towards Hurricane Ian relief

Jessica Mejia,
Food Lion Twitter

Source: Food Lion Twitter

 

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— At Food Lion from Oct. 5 through the 18th, customers at over a thousand of their stores across ten states will have the option to make a cash donation at the register to support those in Ian’s path through their “Food Lion feeds initiative.”

All proceeds will benefit the American Red Cross relief efforts and Food Lion will match donations up to $30,000.

