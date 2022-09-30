President Biden approves South Carolina Emergency Declaration for Ian

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – President Joe Biden has approved South Carolina’s Emergency Declaration as Ian comes to the Palmetto State.

The order states the President’s actions “authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate all disaster relief efforts” to help protect lives in the Palmetto State.

The White House says FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency.

Governor Henry McMaster declared a State of Emergency this week ahead of Ian.

He said it does not require any evacuations or school closures but allows state agencies to better prepare for the storm.

Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates on Ian’s path.