(Source: KCSO) KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County deputies say a missing non-verbal autistic child has been found safe Sunday.

Jonathan Mallard, 6, was reported missing after he was last seen in the wooded area behind 846 Barfield Road in Elgin close to the intersection of Sessions Road.

Deputies say search teams with civilians, K9s and helicopters all helped in the search efforts to find Mallard Sunday evening.