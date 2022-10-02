One person in critical condition in downtown Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One person is wounded after an overnight shooting in downtown Columbia.

According to the Columbia Police Department, investigators are following leads in connection with an isolated shooting outside of Sky Bistro Lounge located on 1120 Washington St. Police say the shooting injured a male in the lower body and he is in critical condition.

Investigators say the victim and suspect are acquaintances who were arguing inside the business before the shooting. Due to the altercation, business security escorted both men outside and soon after shots were fired by the suspect. Officers rendered first aid to the victim before EMS arrived.