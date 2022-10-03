Columbia Firehouse Subs collecting donations for Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Firehouse Subs locations in Columbia are helping raise money for victims of Hurricane Ian.

Customers who visit the restaurant tomorrow can make a donation that will go towards the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund.

The foundation has donated $25,000 to the American Red Cross for those affected by Hurricane Ian.

All funds collected at restaurants will go towards recovery efforts, food, and equipment grant requests from relief agencies.