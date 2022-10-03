Columbia Police Department are investigating threat against Eau Claire High School

Columbia Police Department says they are monitoring a threat against Eau Claire High School that was issued through social media
Jessica Mejia,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police Department says they are monitoring a threat against Eau Claire High School that was issued through social media.

Officers are currently at the school and in the area. Children were allowed to be picked up early by parents.

Officials are continuing to investigate the incident.

