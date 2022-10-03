CPD: Suspect accused of shooting man outside Sky Bistro Lounge turns himself in

The suspect accused of shooting a man outside of Sky Bistro Lounge Saturday turned himself in to Columbia Police investigators.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The suspect accused of shooting a man outside of Sky Bistro Lounge Saturday night turned himself in to Columbia Police investigators.

Kenneth Cannon Jr. is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The victim who was shot is in critical condition.

Investigators say the victim and suspect were arguing inside the Lounge before the shooting. Both men were escorted outside and thereafter, shots were fired by the suspect.

The victim was provided first aid before EMS arrived.