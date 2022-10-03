Lancaster woman charged with 12 counts of tax fraud, says SC Department of Revenue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A Lancaster woman was arrested today by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) after preparing tax returns with fraudulent information.

Kenishi Lorraine Ingram of Lancaster was charged with 12 counts of making or assisting in the preparation of false South Carolina Individual Income Tax returns. She faces a maximum sentence of five years.

According to arrest warrants, some of the returns included false income, expenses, and deductions or losses.

Authorities say the 43 year-old owned and operated MWM Tax, LLC, where she prepared tax returns for five taxpayers using fraudulent information.

SCDOR says none of the taxpayers were aware of the fraudulent information documented in their taxes. They owe the state $23,693 due to the false returns.

The activity occurred over four years, covering tax years 2017-2020.