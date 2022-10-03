Nike discounts inventory ahead of holiday season

Nike is discounting numerous items due to an excess of merchandise.

(CNN)— Nike is discounting numerous items due to an excess of merchandise.

According to the company, inventory levels are up 65% in North America which is 44% overall last quarter when compared to a year ago.

Nike plans to discount items that are now out of season and will move clothing to its factory stores, promote pieces online and sell more to discount stores which already offer limited selections of the brand.