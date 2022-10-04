24 year-old sentenced to life in prison after murder conviction

FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Fairfield County Officials say a man has been sentenced to life in prison for a murder last year.

Osman Shabazz Jr., 24, was convicted of killing Gabriel Brisbane back in January 2021.

According to investigators, Brisbane’s body was later found partially buried behind a mobile home in February 2021.

Shabazz was also convicted on two related charges of possession of a weapon and grand larceny.