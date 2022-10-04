DHEC hosting Health, Wellness, and Safety Fair Oct. 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will be hosting its Health, Wellness, and Safety Fair Oct. 5 from 10 am to 2 pm.

The event will be held at 2600 Bull Street and is free to the public and employees.

Attendees will have access to meet-and-greets with local health and wellness providers, the South Carolina Credit Union, and members of the Columbia Fire Departments.

Food vendors will be at the event.