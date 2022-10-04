Pet of the Week: Maggie!

Lexington Co., SC (WOLO)- Meet Maggie! She is our Pet of the Week from Lexington County Animal Services.

Maggie is a 4-year-old Pitbull-mix who loves everyone she meets! Shelter staff say she came to the shelter as a stray several months ago and was never reclaimed by her previous owner. She is great with other dogs, and would probably do great with kids due to her gentle and loving nature. Maggie knows some commands, is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to find her forever home.

Her adoption fee is $40, and staff always encourage anyone interested in adopting to come to the shelter with any kids or other pets in your household for a meet and greet.

You can visit Maggie at Lexington County Animal Services located at 321 Ball Park Rd., Lexington Co., 29072.