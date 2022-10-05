City of Columbia extending popular Food Truck Fridays through October

The City of Columbia plans to extend their initiative Food Truck Fridays through October.
Jessica Mejia,
Screen Shot 2022 10 05 At 31001 Pm

FOOD TRUCK FRIDAYS/ CITY OF COLUMBIA PRESS RELEASE

 

The popular event brings food vendors and food trucks with different types of cuisines to the public. The trucks will be open from 11 am- 3pm at 2300 Bull Street.

Please find the October schedule for Food Truck Fridays below:

October 7th
Karen’s Mobile Catering Kitchen
Chuckie Cheezz Steaks and Hoagiez
Kusina Filipina

October 14
Kusina Filipina
Chuckie Cheezz Steaks and Hoagiez
Carolina Donut Diva

October 21
Just Jonesin’
Carolina Donut Diva
Kusina Filipina

October 28
Kusina Filipina
Carolina Donut Diva
Come Back Food Truck

