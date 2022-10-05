City of Columbia extending popular Food Truck Fridays through October
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia plans to extend their initiative Food Truck Fridays through October.
The popular event brings food vendors and food trucks with different types of cuisines to the public. The trucks will be open from 11 am- 3pm at 2300 Bull Street.
Please find the October schedule for Food Truck Fridays below:
October 7th
Karen’s Mobile Catering Kitchen
Chuckie Cheezz Steaks and Hoagiez
Kusina Filipina
October 14
Kusina Filipina
Chuckie Cheezz Steaks and Hoagiez
Carolina Donut Diva
October 21
Just Jonesin’
Carolina Donut Diva
Kusina Filipina
October 28
Kusina Filipina
Carolina Donut Diva
Come Back Food Truck