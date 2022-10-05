City of Columbia extending popular Food Truck Fridays through October

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia plans to extend their initiative Food Truck Fridays through October.

The popular event brings food vendors and food trucks with different types of cuisines to the public. The trucks will be open from 11 am- 3pm at 2300 Bull Street.

Please find the October schedule for Food Truck Fridays below:

October 7th

Karen’s Mobile Catering Kitchen

Chuckie Cheezz Steaks and Hoagiez

Kusina Filipina

October 14

Kusina Filipina

Chuckie Cheezz Steaks and Hoagiez

Carolina Donut Diva

October 21

Just Jonesin’

Carolina Donut Diva

Kusina Filipina

October 28

Kusina Filipina

Carolina Donut Diva

Come Back Food Truck