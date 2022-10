Crews help free Shrimp boat washed ashore Myrtle Beach

Clean up after Hurricane Ian continues here in South Carolina.

Yesterday, crews in Myrtle Beach worked to get a shrimp boat back into the water after it washed up on shore during Hurricane Ian.

ABC 15’s Connor Ingalls was there all afternoon as a crowd watched to see the “Shayna Michelle” cast back out to see to Holden Beach.