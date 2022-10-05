DHEC Health, Wellness, and Safety Fair

Today many community members attended the DHEC Health, Wellness, and Safety Fair and among them were Rose Wilson and her friend who were eager to learn about all the health vendors.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Today many community members attended the DHEC Health, Wellness, and Safety Fair and among them were Rose Wilson and her friend who were eager to learn about all the health vendors.

“Mental health is a good issue that we need to learn about and just what’s out here for healthcare. Healthcare is a big issue. They’ve got open enrollment coming up so if you’re not already in it, you need to learn about it,” says Wilson.

DHEC Director Edward Simmer says the agency’s goal is to not only provide general information about good health but to educate the community on the many resources that are available.

“A lot of the chronic diseases that actually cause most of the deaths in South Carolina and most of the serious illness are most of the things that don’t have symptoms early on like high blood pressure, diabetes, and breast cancer. So when we have things like this that can educate people about what those are, how you can detect them early, and what you can do to help prevent them, I think that helps keep people a lot healthier.” says Simmer.

The fair also provides the opportunity for the public to meet and speak with local health wellness providers.

“It’s really good to learn about what’s available out here, what they are offering us. Everything is not money based, they do have some free services but it’s up to us to know where they are at so that we can apply for them,” says Simmer.

If you missed the health fair, DHEC says the agency will be at the state fair on October 14th.