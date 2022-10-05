FBI Columbia Office working with law enforcement after false shooting incidents

The FBI Columbia Office announced they are continuing to work with law enforcement partners after several false shooting incidents that occurred earlier today in SC schools.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The FBI Columbia Office announced they are continuing to work with law enforcement partners after several false shooting incidents that occurred earlier today in SC schools.

Officials say there have been other similar incidents country-wide. They urge individuals to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately.

Authorities say they will continue to act upon information related to the threats as it comes to their attention.