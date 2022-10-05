Prisma Health providing free mammograms during “Lunch and Learn” event

(Courtesy: Prisma Health)

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health’s Tuomey Hospital will be providing free mammograms as part of their Women’s Center “Lunch and Learn” initiative. The event will take place on Sat., Oct. 8 from 11:30 am to 2 pm at 129 North Washington Street.

Surgeon and breast cancer specialist Dr. Henry Moses will be in attendance and will answer questions after giving educational presentation “Understanding your risk, diagnosis, and treatments for breast cancer.”

Women in South Carolina must pass these requirements to qualify for the free mammograms:

40+ years old (breast cancer screenings)

No health insurance or are underinsured (minimal insurance); or

Deductibles (out of pocket expenses) of $1,000 or higher; or

Insurance that does not cover screening services

Meet income eligibility guidelines

Women who are not eligible for the free mammograms offered at this event may be eligible for a low cost screening through the Best Chance Network (BCN), South Carolina’s early detection program (800-450-4611).

To attend this event, RSVP by Oct. 6 and register by calling (803) 774-9047.