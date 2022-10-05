Teen accused of bringing loaded gun to Lower Richland H.S. arrested
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) – A student from Lower Richland High School is behind bars after investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department says he brought a stolen loaded gun on school property. According to authorities, the 17 year old, who is not being identified because he is a minor had the firearm in the truck of his car.
RCSD tells us school administrators were told that the student had a gun inside of his car around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.
Administrators then searched the car where deputies say they discovered the weapon which was turned over to School Resource Officers. Authorities say they have no evidence of anyone being injured, and say no students of staff were threatened or presented with that gun.
The 17 year old is charged with a with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm under 18, and possession of a stolen firearm. He has been booked into the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.