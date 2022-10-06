14th Annual Greg’s Groceries packing day aims to feed hundreds of S.C. families

Serve and Connect along with South Carolina law enforcement agencies are working to feed hundreds of families throughout the state.

Greg’s Groceries is a serve and connect initiative that provides boxes of nonperishable food for police to give to people in need but at a deeper level it’s about caring for one another. A vision inspired by the loss of Greg Alia – a forest acres police officer who was killed in the line of duty in 2015. His wife Kassy Alia Ray, says Greg’s Groceries continues to grow with nearly 50 state police agencies and 10 resource providers participating.

“Greg is not with us on earth but he is with us in all of our hearts here today in over 200 people. And the kindness that will be shared because of that and for him to live on in this way just gives me so much hope,” says Kassy.

Walmart donated 40 thousand dollars in food and 30 thousand dollars to Serve and Connect. Inside each box is enough food to feed a family of four for a week.

“I’ve seen it personally several times where you go out and you just make that connection. Maybe you have a family in need and a family that needs that food box and just giving that out and shows that we care and we’re to help and we’re here to provide those resources. It builds that trust and that family can call on us for other things,” says Eric Rosdail with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Kassy says Greg’s vision helps create a better future for everyone. “My biggest why is really my son Sal, for him to learn, to grow not afraid with no bitterness in his heart, to feel safe, to love others. I can’t think of a few better ways to do that than to have so much love shared from such a sad thing.”

She says the initiative goes beyond the boxes. A resource fair was on-site at Greg’s Groceries packing day providing information on mental health, covid19, domestic violence and more.