City of Columbia to host Fire Prevention Parade Oct. 8

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— City of Columbia is hosting a Fire Prevention Parade at 11 am on Saturday, Oct. 8 as part of National Fire Prevention Week. The event will commence with a parade in line with this year’s theme “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.”

The parade will include appearances by the Columbia-Richland Fire Department (CRFD) and other agencies. It will begin at Grace Christian Church on Monticello Road and end at Hyatt Park in Columbia.

CRFD is encouraging families and individuals to develop a fire escape plan for their homes or businesses and to practice it frequently in case of future emergency. According to the National Fire Prevention Association, a person has two minutes or less to safely escape a house fire.

In a press release, the Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins said, “We can’t wait to get out there and see our citizens for this wonderful event. Not only does it promote fun but also important fire safety information that we can share with the public.

“We want to make sure that everyone who attends the parade and block party goes away with a better idea of what they can do to prevent a major fire from happening.”

The festivities will end with a block party where food, drinks and games will be provided.