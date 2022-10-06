Find a new career at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center’s Hiring Event!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Are you looking for a career in corrections? The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is looking for you to apply!

The Detention Center’s Hiring Event starts Saturday, October 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its location at 201 John Mark Dial Drive.

Curtis spoke with Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown about some of the benefits new applicants can look forward too.

According to the Detention Center, the minimum salary for certified officers at Alvin S. Glenn is $40,000.

The retention bonus for new hires is $10,000 ($5,000 paid over the first year, $5,000 paid over the second year).

Some of the job openings include Detention Officer, Assistant Watch Commander, Victim Assistance Advocate, among others.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old. Qualifications to serve include:

Proof of high school diploma/GED

Social Security card

S.C. driver’s license

10-year driving history

Drug screening

If you can’t make it to the event but you still want to apply, visit Richland County’s website.

You can also call the Detention Center’s Recruiting Division either at 803-576-3216 or 803-576-3231.