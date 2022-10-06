Funeral for fallen Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A somber day today for the local community as family, friends, and fellow officers say their final good-byes to Columbia Police Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley.

He died last month after a medical emergency during a fitness training assessment.

The funeral began at 11 am at New Spring Church.

Flags will be at half staff today in his honor, and the police department has confirmed his family has set up a GoFundMe page.