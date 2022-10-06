IRS extends tax return deadlines for victims of Hurricane Ian

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced Friday that victims of Hurricane Ian will now have until Feb. 15, 2023 to file tax returns and make tax payments.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced Friday that victims of Hurricane Ian will now have until Feb. 15, 2023 to file tax returns and make tax payments. The decision comes following a disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The IRS says it will postpone tax-filling and tax-payment deadlines for affected individuals or households in South Carolina who own a residence or business in the disaster area. The Feb. 15 deadline applies to the quarterly estimated tax payments that are normally due on Jan. 17, 2023.

Corporations whose 2021 extensions run out on Oct. 17 are also eligible for the tax relief, as well as businesses with an original or extended due date.

Individuals who had a valid extension to file their 2021 return due to run out on Oct. 17, will now have until Feb. 15 to file. Since tax payments related to these 2021 returns were due on April 18, those payments are not eligible for the additional time.

For more information, visit www.irs.gov.