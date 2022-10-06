TYRELL OWENS-RILEY: Columbia and law enforcement communities honor late CPD officer

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Last month, a Columbia Police Officer unexpectedly died during a training exercise.

Thursday morning, fellow officers, friends and family came to remember 31-year-old Tyrell Owens-Riley.

In his 31 years on earth, Tyrell Owens-Riley served his country in the Marines and his community with the Columbia Police Department. He worked as an officer for seven and a half years until he died of a heart attack during a specialized weapons and tactics assessment, officials say.

The Dutch Fork graduate was a patrol officer in the Metro region with goals of moving up in his department.

HIs family members recalled favorite memories of Tyrell at Thursday’s funeral service.

The governor ordered flags on state buildings to be flown at half staff Thursday in Officer Owens-Riley’s honor.