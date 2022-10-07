Columbia Police search for man accused in deadly shooting

Image: CPD This is a surveillance image of a man suspected in the deadly shooting of a 20 year old back in August of 2022

Columbia, SC (WOLO ) — Columbia Police are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 20 year old. Authorities tell us the young man was shot while in the 100 block of Ripplemeyer Drive back on August 23, 2022. Officials continue searching for the suspected shooter who authorities say was captured on surveillance that has helped them acquire a photo of the accused shooter.

Still, with a red colored material covering his face and hair makes identifying him more challenging. Columbia police say they have been able to collect ballistics from the scene of the shooting.

If you recognize this man, please contact the Columbia Police Department. Your tips can remain anonymous and you may be able to receive a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest. You can contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.