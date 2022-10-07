CPD searches for elderly man missing for nearly a week

Image: Columbia Police Department Search underway for 72 year old Calvin Corley last seen September 3, 2022

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police SUV investigators are actively searching for an elderly man they say has been missing nearly a week. According to authorities, family member reported 72 year old Calvin Corley missing, telling CPD he has not been heard from since Monday September 3, 2022. They also say they are concerned that he is not getting attention needed for a unspecified medical condition.

Police say Corley often wears a golf or military cap and was likely driving the vehicle seen in the picture posted above, a 1984 Mercedes-Benz 300 series.

If you happen to see him, know of his whereabouts or have any information regarding this missing persons case, you are urged to call crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.