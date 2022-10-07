Cunningham brings chicken to Charleston news conference

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The gubernatorial election is a month away now and the campaign trail here at home is heating up.

Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham held a news conference in Charleston Thursday and brought a live chicken with him to the podium. Cunningham called Governor Henry McMaster a “chicken” for not agreeing to debate prior to the election.

Meanwhile, the South Carolina Republican Party also held a news conference Thursday at the State House, calling on Joe Cunningham to release all of his tax returns.

GOP officials say Cunningham is not being transparent with South Carolina voters. In a statement, Cunningham says he has released his taxes.

Cunningham faces Governor McMaster in the general election November 8.