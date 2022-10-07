DHEC’s Best Chance Network program offering free breast cancer screenings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is providing free breast cancer and cervical cancer screenings to women through its Best Chance Network program (BCN). The program aims to remind women of the importance of regular breast cancer screenings.

The screenings include a health care provider office visit, a breast and pelvis exam, mammogram, Pap and human papilloma virus (HPV) tests, diagnostic testing for abnormal screening results, and support and educational information about breast and cervical cancer.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), survival rates for women diagnosed with breast cancer are improving due to early cancer detection and screenings.

Breast cancer is the most diagnosed cancer for South Carolina women and an estimated 770 women in the state will die from the disease this year.

Women who qualify for BCN’s free breast cancer screenings must meet these criteria:

Be between the ages 30-64 for free breast cancer screenings

Be between the ages 21-64 for free cervical cancer screenings

Must have a household income at or below 250% of the Federal Poverty Limit

Carry insurance that has a deductible of $1,000 or more

Carry insurance that does not cover 100% of screening or diagnostic services costs or that provides hospitalization coverage only

To learn more about the Best Chance Network and breast cancer prevention and statistics, visit scdhec.gov/breastcancer.

For more information about Breast Cancer Awareness Month, visit nationalbreastcancer.org.