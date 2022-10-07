Help dogs find a home at Woofstock 2022 fundraiser!

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – You have the chance to give a dog a forever home at the Woofstock 2022 fundraiser!

It starts Sunday from 1 – 6 p.m. at the Icehouse Amphitheater at 107 West Main Street.

The Lexington County Animal Services says all proceeds will benefit the Humane Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and to support their local low-cost spay/neuter/vaccine services and assistance in reports of animal cruelty.

You can enjoy food, drinks, music and have the chance to meet many adoptable dogs that you can take home!

General admission tickets are $10.

To get your tickets, visit the Humane Society’s website.