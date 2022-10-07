Local Living: Palmetto Peanut Boil & Woofstock

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—In our look at Local Living, it is time to celebrate the official state snack tomorrow at the 15th annual Palmetto Peanut Boil.

During the event, teams will compete for the title of “best boiled peanut” in South Carolina. There will also be music, food, and fun for the entire family.

It starts at noon on Devine street and admission is free, but all proceeds made from food sales will benefit animal mission.

And, you have the chance to give a dog a forever home at the Woofstock 2022 fundraiser!

It starts Sunday from 1 – 6 p.m. at the Icehouse Amphitheater at 107 West Main Street.

The Lexington County Animal Services says all proceeds will benefit the Humane Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and to support their local low-cost spay/neuter/vaccine services and assistance in reports of animal cruelty.

You can enjoy food, drinks, music and have the chance to meet many adoptable dogs that you can take home!

General admission tickets are $10.

To get your tickets, visit the Humane Society’s website.