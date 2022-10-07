Phenom Yachts expands operations in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Dorchester County will gain 149 new jobs following the expansion of Phenom Yachts, LLC, a South Carolina-based company for premium sport yachts.

The company specializes in family-friendly designed yachts with hulls that offer superior performance for offshore fishing.

Phenom Yachts is expected to begin operations by Jan. 1, 2023 at 113 Sportsman Way, Summerville.

Interested job applicants should email resumes to the company.