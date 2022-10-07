SC woman battling early onset Alzheimer’s raises thousands of dollars for Columbia event

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) — According to the Alzheimer’s Association, around 95,000 South Carolinians live with the disease.

Saturday’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Columbia hopes to raise 250 thousand dollars to go towards research for a cure.

One Midlands resident who suffers from the disease who plans to be at tomorrow’s event. She has raised more than $13,000 for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Columbia event.

“I started getting lost driving home,” said Midlands resident Missy Callahan. “Then as time progressed, I started living by post-in notes for how to do everyday activities.”

Missy Callahan was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s in March of 2019. She has since had to quit her job in finance because of the disease.

“The other day I pulled out a calculator and now I don’t even recognize numbers anymore,” Callahan said. “I’m still able to read, write and comprehend. So many of my peers have lost that ability, but numbers are a big downfall for me.”

Missy now lives out on the lake and enjoys life thanks to those who have supported her since her diagnosis.

“My support system is so strong with my family and friends who have become my family,” she said. “You lose a lot of friends when you get an Alzheimer’s diagnosis because people don’t understand. They don’t know what to say. I have gained so many new friends since my diagnosis.”

Many of these friends she connects with through Alzheimer’s Association Support groups. She advises anyone with Alzheimer’s to reach out to someone for help.

“Anyone that can support you on the journey because it’s not a journey you want to do alone,” Callahan said. “It is a journey that you can continue living if you have support.”

Columbia’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s begins at Segra Park. Registration starts Saturday morning at 9 o’clock. Find out more about the event here.