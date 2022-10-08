Richland County Detention Center holding Hiring Event

Find out about a career in corrections

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Are you looking for a career in corrections? The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is looking for applicants.

The Detention Center’s Hiring Event will be Saturday, October 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its location at 201 John Mark Dial Drive.

Our Curtis Wilson spoke with Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown about some of the benefits new applicants can look forward too.

Some of the job openings include Detention Officer, Assistant Watch Commander, Victim Assistance Advocate, among others.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old. Qualifications to serve include:

Proof of high school diploma/GED

Social Security card

S.C. driver’s license

10-year driving history

Drug screening

For information click here https://www.richlandcountysc.gov/Home/Events/ArtMID/721/ArticleID/2591/Alvin-S-Glenn-Detention-Center-Hiring-Event

You can also call the Detention Center’s Recruiting Division either at 803-576-3216 or 803-576-3231.