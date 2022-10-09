Police searching for two suspects after shooting in Lexington

According to investigators, officers responded to a call of gunfire at Building 500 at the Reserve at Old Mill Apartments on East Main Street. When officers arrived, they found a man outside who had been shot in the lower body several times. Officers provided aid until Lexington County EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives were told by witnesses that at least two black males were involved in the shooting and they were seen running from the area into the nearby woods. They were dressed in black clothing and had black masks over their faces.