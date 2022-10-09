Police searching for two suspects after shooting in Lexington
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police Department are looking for two males involved in a shooting on Sunday morning.
According to investigators, officers responded to a call of gunfire at Building 500 at the Reserve at Old Mill Apartments on East Main Street. When officers arrived, they found a man outside who had been shot in the lower body several times. Officers provided aid until Lexington County EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives were told by witnesses that at least two black males were involved in the shooting and they were seen running from the area into the nearby woods. They were dressed in black clothing and had black masks over their faces.
Anyone who witnessed this incident, has home security footage, related social media postings, or has other information that would be helpful in this case is asked to contact Detective Taylor at 803-358-1569 or jtaylor@lexsc.com.