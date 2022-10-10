911 call released from Blythewood school shooting hoax

Image: RCSD responds to Blythewood H.S. after reports of an active shooter on the campus October 5, 2022. Deputies say the report was later determined to be a hoax.

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Monday Richland County deputies released the 911 call of a reported school shooting at Blythewood HS that was ultimately proven to be false.

In the call, you can hear someone say they are in room 118 on the second floor and someone has been shot in the next room.

Sheriff Leon Lott says the call was one of several made to schools across the state on October 5th that were part of a Tik Tok challenge.

There were no actual shootings reported and no one was hurt.

Students were released early and attended school virtually the next day.

Listen to the 911 call here.