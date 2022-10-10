Comedy legend Katt Williams performing at Colonial Life Arena next year

Comedy legend Katt Williams announced his “2023 and Me” tour is headed to the Colonial Life Arena on April 7, 2023.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Comedy legend Katt Williams announced his “2023 and Me” tour is headed to the Colonial Life Arena on April 7, 2023. His latest stand-up special, “Katt Williams: World War III” premiered on Netflix earlier this year.

Over his 20-year career, the Emmy Award-winning artist has headlined thousands of sold-out arenas, starred in major box office films and made appearances in television shows, most notably “NYPD Blue.” Other memorable roles include performances in “Friday After Next,” “Norbit,” “Scary Movie V,” and “Father Figures.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 am. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 10 am. Purchase tickets at ticketmaster.com

Just Announced🚨: Katt Williams: 2023 and Me Tour coming to @columbiasc on April 7! Tickets go on sale online-only this Friday at 10AM here 👉 https://t.co/4nVXeFMoyM pic.twitter.com/LENDlTC6WS — Colonial Life Arena (@CLAmktg) October 10, 2022