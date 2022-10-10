COMET: Interim CEO and Executive Director passed away

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The COMET says its Interim CEO and Executive Director died unexpectedly Friday morning.

The company praised Derrick Huggins as a multi-faceted transportation and community leader.

In November 2021, he was appointed as the Interim CEO & Executive Director after serving as a transportation executive with the University of South Carolina.

He also served as a board member and as the Board Chair for the COMET.

Board Chair, Allison Terracio says the board of directors are “saddened at this very unexpected loss, as so many of us just had conversations with him in recent days and were making future plans together.”

The COMET says LeRoy DesChamps, Chief Operating Officer, will assume oversight of the organization at this time as the Board of Directors makes plans for the future.