DHEC and PalmettoPride ask residents to practice correct recycling methods

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and PalmettoPride are urging residents to practice effective, responsible recycling methods through their Recycle Right SC campaign.

The initiative provides individuals and families with information on what can be recycled, how they can be properly recycled and where the materials can be disposed.

DHEC’s Director of Environmental Affairs Myra Reece says, “Often times, items may not be recycled correctly and cannot be used again so they unfortunately end up in a landfill. We want to prevent that as much as possible and make sure our residents are equipped with the right recycling methods.”

DHEC and PalmettoPride offer these tips on how everyone can reduce their environmental footprint:

• Avoid “wishful recycling,” or attempting to recycle items you hope are eligible, which can lead to contamination

• Check local laws and regulations on recycling and the best places to drop items off

• Avoid using plastic and paper bags, and instead invest in reusable containers

• Make sure items donated for recycling are clean and in good condition