Gov. McMaster to address the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor Henry McMaster is set to address the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force at the group’s first planning session at 2 pm on Oct. 10.

S.C. House Speaker Murrell Smith and members of the 17-member task force will attend the meeting. Governor McMaster will hear from the task force on their recommendations for potential reforms to South Carolina’s efforts to recruit and retain public school teachers.

The meeting will be held at the Solomon Blatt Building, room 110 at the Statehouse grounds.