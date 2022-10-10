Lexington Police: Suspects still wanted in shooting at Old Mill apartments

Lexington Police continue to search for suspects involved in a shooting Sunday.

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington Police continue to search for suspects involved in a shooting Sunday.

It happened at the reserve at Old Mill apartments on East Main Street where a man was found shot several times.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives were told by witnesses that at least two black men were seen running from the area into the woods.

They were dressed in black clothing and wore black masks.

Call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC if you have any information.