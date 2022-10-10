RCSD: Man arrested for shooting family members in Columbia, Conway

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say a man is accused of shooting and killing three family members, two in Richland Co. and one in Horry Co.

Deputies say Matthew Dewitt, 25 is accused in the deaths of Natasha Stevens, 52 Gloria Dewitt, 52 and James Dewitt, 52.

According to authorities on Sunday around 4:40 in the afternoon Horry Co. Police responded to a home on Hwy. 319 near Conway for a death investigation.

There investigators say they found the body of Natasha Stevens.

Then just after 7pm deputies say they responded for a welfare check at a home on Greensprings Drive where they found the remains of Gloria and James Dewitt, both dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators say Matthew Dewitt was arrested Monday afternoon in Atlantic Beach.

Deputies did not say how Dewitt was related to the victims.