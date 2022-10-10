Ridge View High School student charged with bringing knife to school, deputies say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a 16 year old student from Ridge View High School is charged with carrying a weapon on school campus.

Deputies say school administrators were investigating the student for an unrelated incident around 9:30 this morning when they searched his belongings and found the knife.

The student was released to his parent.