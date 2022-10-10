Teacher Recruitment Retention Task Force work to improve education in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The state is looking for ways to recruit and retain teachers in public schools.

Governor Henry McMaster met with the Teacher Recruitment Retention Task Force for its first planning session today. The committee consists of around sixteen educators from around the state who will be working together to find solutions and ideas to improve education. There was much discussion on teacher salary. Lawmakers in attendance say in the past 5 years starting pay for teachers has increased from $30,000 to 40,000 but more needs to be done.

“The work we’re going to have to do is things outside of the budget and outside of salaries but certainly I want y’all to bring us your information on that. But we are going to have to do other things that goes beyond salaries and that’s what I’m hoping you will do, you bring us the intangibles, the things we don’t know over here at the statehouse because we are not teachers, we’re not in the education arena day in and day out,” says House Speaker Murrell Smith.

Lawmakers in attendance say the are looking forward to seeing what recommendations come from the task force.