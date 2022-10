World’s oldest dog passes away

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The world’s oldest dog has died in South Carolina.

Guinness World Records says Pebbles who was 22 years old died of natural causes at her home in Taylors.

Guinness recognized her as the world’s oldest living dog earlier this year after her owners submitted her for the record.

Guinness says she lived a long and happy life, and mothered 32 puppies.